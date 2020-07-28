Unfortunately, the US has expanded the hostilities into diplomatic relations

A group of men accompanied by a US State Department official were seen forcing open a door at the Chinese consulate in Houston last Friday. The Chinese foreign ministry on Saturday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this forced entry by US law enforcement officers. Based on the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-US Consular Convention, the United States must not infringe on the premises of the Chinese consulate general in Houston in any way.

The US initiated a trade war against China, and while China tried its best to avert it, after all efforts failed, China also reciprocated by imposing tariffs on American products. The US then imposed sanctions on Chinese nationals travelling to America, and China was forced to reluctantly reciprocate. Now, the US has initiated a war on the diplomatic front. China waited for a sufficient amount of time before reciprocating, with the expectation that the US might revert its wrong decision.

China is left with no option but to close down the US Consulate in Chengdu after the US blamed China for spying and stealing Intellectual Property (IPs). As the number of American diplomats in China is greater than the number of their Chinese counterparts in America, one may ask, what are these US personnel doing in China? "Some staff of the US Consulate General in Chengdu have engaged in activities inconsistent with their capacities to interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine China's security interests. China has lodged representations on multiple occasions and the US knows that very well," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a press conference on July 24, 2020.

It has been observed that it is the US that has been initiating all the hostile actions against China, while China is following a reasonable, responsible stance on such issues and reciprocates only when there is no other option. Usually, China waits for a period of time, allowing the US to realize its wrongdoings, not following up if the US repents and reverses its actions. China is a responsible state and a wise nation. Chinese people are peace-loving and always give peace a chance to prevail. In the event that the other side does not appreciate Chinese wisdom and does not change its hardline stance, then China will give a tit-for-tat response.

Although China has emerged as a geopolitical power and possesses the ability to react instantly, centuries-old wisdom and Chinese character always provide space for peace to prevail.

It is hoped that the US will rethink its policies and move back toward cooperation based on mutual benefits, rather than toward tension and conflicts. The UN Charter provides an excellent platform for resolving all differences among nations amicably.

The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to People's Daily Online.

Zamir Ahmed Awan is a senior fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected]