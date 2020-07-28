Hong Kong reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, anti-epidemic measures to be tightened

People wearing masks walk in the Central area of Hong Kong, south China, July 27, 2020. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) Monday reported 145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, hitting a new daily high in Hong Kong. The 145 new cases included 142 local infections and three imported ones, bringing the total cases to 2,778 in Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) Monday reported 145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, hitting a new daily high in Hong Kong.

The 145 new cases included 142 local infections and three imported ones, bringing the total cases to 2,778 in Hong Kong.

Out of the 142 local infections, 83 are related to previously confirmed cases, while the sources of infection of the other 59 cases remain unknown, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch said at a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, as of Monday noon, 1,486 patients with confirmed infections had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 1,016 confirmed patients are currently hospitalized, including 39 in critical condition and 27 in serious condition. Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, bringing the death toll to 20.

In the face of the severe epidemic situation in Hong Kong, Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, announced on Monday to tighten anti-epidemic measures starting from Wednesday.

Cheung said at a press conference on Monday that dining-in services in restaurants will be prohibited and mask-wearing will be compulsory in all public places, indoors and outdoors.

In addition to the twelve types of venues, such as fitness rooms and game centers, sports venues and swimming pools will be closed. The group gathering limit will be lowered from four to two people, he said.

The new measures will last until Aug. 4, Cheung said, urging employers in Hong Kong to allow employees to work from home during this critical time of the epidemic to reduce the flow of people in public areas.