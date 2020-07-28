Mainland slams Taiwan council for dishonest claims

A Chinese mainland spokesperson Monday refuted remarks from Taiwan about Taiwan students studying on the mainland and religious affairs.

In response to claims that the mainland derailed efforts by Taiwan students seeking transfer back to schools in Taiwan, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said mainland colleges received no such transfer applications from Taiwan students.

Noting the mainland's achievements in curbing COVID-19, Zhu stressed that the mainland has always been caring about Taiwan students on the mainland, adding that no Taiwan student on the mainland contracted COVID-19.

Zhu also denounced allegations made by the Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan that the mainland had recently destroyed Buddhist books published by Taiwan religious groups.

Zhu said the mainland protects the freedom of religious belief, as well as legally published books on religion.

The publication of Taiwan religious figures' books on the mainland is protected, Zhu said.

However, publishing or printing illegal publications will not be allowed, said Zhu.

The legal publication of books by Taiwan religious figures and groups on the mainland has been smooth, Zhu said, pledging further support for religious exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.