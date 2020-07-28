Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Telecom, Internet fraud increasing in China

(Xinhua)    09:28, July 28, 2020

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said that 32,463 people were prosecuted across China for fraud using telecommunications and the internet in the first half of 2020, an increase of 77.1 percent year on year.

According to figures released by the SPP, a total of 58,101 suspects were indicted by prosecutors for fraudulent acts between January and June, up by 35 percent from the same period last year.

Moreover, fraud cases related to the COVID-19 epidemic have been on the rise, said the SPP, adding that 43.4 percent of those involved in epidemic-related criminal offenses were indicted for fraud.

Fraudsters targeted various fields including education, medical care, employment, poverty alleviation and financial credit services, among others, said the SPP, adding that fraud not only causes economic losses to the victims but also undermines economic and social development.

Meanwhile, the means of swindling are getting smarter. According to the SPP, new technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data analysis are being used by swindlers, allowing crimes to be carried out anonymously in a virtual world.

In response to these new tendencies, procuratorial organs nationwide have maintained a tough stance against fraud, said the SPP.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York