China's top legislator stresses implementation of soil pollution prevention law

China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, has stressed efforts to promote the effective implementation of the law on soil pollution prevention and control in all areas.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks on Monday in Beijing while presiding over a meeting of the inspection team for the enforcement of the law on soil pollution prevention and control.

This round of law enforcement inspections is aimed at urging different regions and departments to obligate legal liabilities and step up cooperation to ensure the central authority's decisions and plans on ecological conservation are effectively implemented, Li said.

Li stressed efforts to step up the treatment and remediation of polluted soil and remove dangers posed by soil pollution to the safety of agricultural products and human living environments.

Prevention and control of soil pollution should also be linked with that of air and water pollution to effectively cut off all origins of soil pollution, Li noted.

The law was adopted by the NPC Standing Committee in 2018.

Headed by Li, the inspection team sends inspectors to six provinces and also entrusts the standing committees of provincial-level people's congresses in other regions to conduct inspections.