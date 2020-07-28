Potential COVID-19 vaccine by China shows promise in animal tests: study

Animal tests of a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate have shown that it can trigger robust neutralizing antibodies against novel coronavirus, a peer-reviewed study has said.

Accordin to the study published on the medical journal Cell, ARCoV, a messenger RNA vaccine by China, induces "neutralizing antibodies and T-cell immunity" in mice and non-human primates.

"ARCoV vaccination confers full protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge in mice," it added, referring to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study also called ARCoV "a promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate with universal availability and global accessibility."