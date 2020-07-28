Commentary: China import expo injects confidence, strength to world economic recovery

People attend a meeting of the exhibitors' association of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- While the world economy struggles in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising protectionism, preparations are in full swing for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), a strong message that China is committed to an open world economy and global efforts for the post-pandemic recovery.

As the world's first import-themed national expo, the CIIE has set up a broad platform to boost international trade. Scheduled to open in Shanghai in early November this year, the third CIIE will provide a precious opportunity for enterprises across the world to showcase their products and services and expand their markets in China amid the pandemic.

The total planned exhibition area for enterprises at the third CIIE is 360,000 square meters, 60,000 square meters larger than the second edition. The average exhibition area for the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders will increase by 14 percent from last year. Many companies are planning the world debut of their products at the event.

This impressive scale reflects the broad international recognition of both the CIIE and the Chinese market. More importantly, it demonstrates the world's urgent need for a "stabilizer" of industrial and supply chains amid the increasing uncertainty of global economic and trade development.

While some countries are turning away from economic globalization and even politicizing economic and technological issues, China, the world's second-largest economy with a market of 1.4 billion consumers, continues to promote openness and cooperation to restore world economic growth.

A visitor looks at exhibits during a supply-demand matchmaking meeting ahead of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, July 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The world has every reason to believe in China's dedication to expanding imports and promoting openness. This pursuit is motivated by a long-term approach to meeting the people's demands for higher-level consumption, unleashing the potential of the domestic market and promoting reform, development and innovation. It also fulfills China's commitment to achieving common development with the rest of the world.

As one of the first major economies to have achieved an economic rebound, China is naturally seeking ways to accelerate the global economic recovery through free trade and investment.

The country will remain resolute in following a win-win strategy of opening-up, advocating openness at the global level and acting as a stable engine of global growth.

When companies from around the globe gather at the upcoming CIIE, sharing information, exchanging views and signing cooperation agreements, their latest products will not be the only thing on display -- the true power of international cooperation to overcome any difficulties will be on show for all the world to see.