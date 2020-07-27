Pompeo's lies about China will only backfire

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent speech on China is full of political lies as well as ideological prejudices that will only backfire and devastate his own credibility as well as that of the U.S. government.

Speaking at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, Pompeo harshly attacked the Communist Party of China (CPC) and China's social system, once again demonstrating Washington's obsolete cold-war mentality.

Pompeo's lies are almost everywhere. According to U.S. mainstream media, during his two-year tenure as U.S. secretary of state, by fabricating vicious charges, Pompeo bombarded countries including China, Russia, and Iran as well as international organizations and agencies such as the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Monetary Fund.

Pompeo's lies are self-contradictory. Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pompeo has been sparing no effort to stigmatize China by referring to the novel coronavirus as the "Chinese virus" and "Wuhan virus."

In April, in a phone conversation with the Chinese side, Pompeo said that the COVID-19 outbreak is a common challenge for the international community, and the U.S. side is ready to work with China to strengthen bilateral cooperation in battling the outbreak. However, only days after, he wrongly accused China of failing to report its outbreak in a timely manner.

In February, Pompeo announced that the United States stands ready to spend up to 100 million U.S. dollars to assist China and other countries impacted by the coronavirus. The fact is that there is still no sign of this committed assistance to China, and moreover, the United States has decided to freeze its funding to the WHO, the world-leading health agency that most developing and less developed countries count on.

Pompeo's lies are ingrained in his personality. This former director of the Central Intelligence Agency once admitted: "We lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment."

In Pompeo's point of view, as long as it is beneficial to his personal interests, facts and truths can be distorted. Amid the global COVID-19 fight, smearing China is his powerful weapon to cater to the current U.S. administration and secure his position in the White House.

His anti-China rhetoric and fallacies are only for shifting blame on China to cover the U.S. government's poor response to the COVID-19 outbreak and misleading the world community into containing China.

Yet the truth speaks for itself. China's social system and development path have won whole-hearted support from its people over the past 70-plus years, and will never change according to Washington's wishes.

Under the CPC's leadership, China has made remarkable achievements of worldwide acclaim in the political, economic, social and many other areas, and has greatly improved people's livelihoods, lifting hundreds of millions of Chinese out of extreme poverty.

Meanwhile, China has been maintaining world peace, contributing to global development, and safeguarding the rules-based international order.

Beijing has been widely recognized for following a path of peaceful development, and actively promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Also, it always advocates and has practiced the notion that all nations are equal and have the right to choose a development model that suits their own conditions, and it never tries to seek hegemony or expansion.

Choosing Nixon's presidential library to give a highly provocative China-smearing speech, Pompeo has not only deliberately distorted facts on China's development and maliciously slandered its domestic and foreign policy, but also intentionally gainsaid the historic moment of U.S.-China reengagement and defied a stable and sound bilateral relationship in the past decades, only to divert the public's attention from Washington's own flaws over the years.

However, his attempt to demonize China for cheap political gains is self-defeating, as the past and reality have proven that the two countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.

Pompeo's dream of winning political points by inciting ideological opposition and sowing discord between China and other countries is also self-deceiving, as such groundless anti-China theories fool neither Americans nor the international community.

"His credibility is so diminished, any statements he makes are met with skepticism," read an article published on May 6 by Vanity Fair, describing Pompeo as "a longtime China hawk" infamous for "incendiary and baseless conspiracy theory."

Lying backfires. It is time for Pompeo to wake up to this fact, cure his China-bashing addiction as soon as possible, and start to spend more energy on fixing Washington's own problems.