Cold-War mentality outdated, goes against tide

In today's world where peace and development is the theme, the Cold-War mentality held by certain U.S. politicians is outdated and runs counter to the trend of the times.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently gave a highly provocative China-smearing speech at the Presidential Library of Richard Nixon where he maliciously attacked the Communist Party of China and China's social system, urged an end to the long-held engagement approach towards China and called for "a new alliance" to force China to change according to Washington's wishes.

His baseless, fact-distorting speech is full of ideological prejudice and a Cold-War mindset, a hodgepodge of China-related political lies recently fabricated by some U.S. politicians.

It has not occurred to them the simple fact that China is not an enemy.

China, under the CPC's leadership, has made almost improbable economic and social progress which not only brings benefits to its own people but also to the world.

Over the past four decades and more, China has experienced a 25-fold plus increase in its per capita income, lifted hundreds of millions of its people out of poverty, and contributed more than 70 percent to the global poverty alleviation effort.

For more than a decade in a row, China has contributed more than 30 percent to global GDP growth, while many of America's big multinationals have reaped handsomely in China's ever opening up markets.

China has followed a path of peaceful development, and been the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping mission among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Moreover, it always advocates and has practiced the notion that all nations are equal and have the right to choose a development model that suits their own conditions. China never tries to impose its own path on others.

The so called China threat comes from nowhere but the imagination and anxiety of those U.S. politicians with a Cold-War and zero-sum mentality.

At a recent virtual meeting on international campaign against a new Cold War on China, experts from a number of countries have said that aggressive statements and actions by the U.S. government towards China poses a threat to world peace and a potential new Cold War on China is against the interests of humanity.

The 41-year history since China and the U.S. established diplomatic ties has shown that cooperation between the two countries benefits both while confrontation harms each other.

The U.S. side should discard the Cold War mentality, zero-sum game mindset and ideological prejudice, correctly view China-U.S. relations, stop those negative words and deeds, and work with China to move bilateral relationship back onto the right track of coordination, cooperation and stability.