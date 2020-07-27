Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese researchers develop new instrument to trace pollution sources

(Xinhua)    16:27, July 27, 2020

Chinese researchers have developed a mobile mass spectrometer to monitor pollution sources, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are a key component of the ozone and PM2.5, and tracing VOCs emission sources is important for pollution control. As the distribution and emission time of VOCs is complicated in cities, it is difficult to trace VOCs sources with conventional laboratory testing equipment or portable sensors.

Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under the CAS developed a monitoring instrument that can be mounted on vehicles to trace VOCs sources in real-time. The instrument integrates proton transfer reaction mass spectrometry and the geographic information system (GIS).

It sends VOCs data and vehicle position information to the GIS software. This data shows the spatial distribution of VOCs in real-time while the vehicle platform is in motion and the VOC sources are precisely traced using the GIS.

The instrument has been used in some places including Shanghai city, and Sichuan and Fujian provinces to facilitate VOCs prevention and control.

The research was published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York