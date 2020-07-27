Pompeo uses human rights commission for personal agenda, experts say

Mike Pompeo "has become not only the worst secretary of state in U.S. history but also the most partisan," argued an opinion article published Thursday by CNN.

Pompeo has "politicized the office of Secretary of State and debased the institution he runs, all to advance his personal political agenda and to protect Donald Trump from accountability and the rule of law," said the article written by Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Richard Sokolsky, a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former member of the US State Department's Office of Policy Planning.

It said what was most revealing of Pompeo's political ambitions and ideological biases was his creation of the Commission on Unalienable Rights, a panel used to review the role of human right in U.S. foreign policy.

Asserting that America's founding principles were under relentless assaults, Pompeo seemed charged for defending U.S. foreign interests by attacking a raft of offenders including Russian and China, but "the administration's hypocritical and checkered record," particularly Pompeo's friendly meeting with the Saudi crown prince right after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was indication that the commission might be "a thinly veiled effort to give Pompeo a platform to bash the media and curry favor with a conservative Republican base, especially evangelical Christians, for a future presidential bid", the co-ed piece said.