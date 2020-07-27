Nanjing Continental Tour Meeting canceled due to COVID-19

The organizers of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nanjing announced on Saturday that the competition would not go ahead this year.

The meeting had originally been scheduled to take place on May 13, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China's State Administration of Sports has decided to suspend all international sporting events until next year.

According to the organizers, they had been hoping to postpone it until later this year.

While the Continental Tour Gold meetings in Kingston and Hengelo have also been cancelled for 2020, seven meetings still remain on the tour.