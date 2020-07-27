Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Chinese media outlets release social responsibility reports

(Xinhua)    15:57, July 27, 2020

China has issued social responsibility reports for 51 domestic media outlets.

The reports highlighted how national and local media outlets fulfilled their social responsibilities in 2019, including serving the public, contributing to the country's cultural development, protecting people's rights and interests, and conducting business operations in accordance with the law.

The number of media outlets reporting social responsibility had increased from 46 in 2018 to 51 in 2019.

China's state broadcaster CCTV, the China Youth Daily and Xinhua News Agency's website Xinhuanet are among the media outlets that released their reports.

Since 2014, media outlets have been releasing such social responsibility reports every year. A total of 11 media outlets were part of the first social responsibility report.

