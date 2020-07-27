Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
China to recruit more non-commissioned officers from college graduates

(Xinhua)    15:55, July 27, 2020

China is recruiting more non-commissioned officers directly from college graduates, according to a circular issued by the military authority.

This year's recruitment, set to run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, will open to college graduates in 64 clusters of majors, including computer science, automation, and machinery.

There will be increased quotas for students who specialize in unmanned aerial vehicles, marine technology, aviation and aerospace, electronic and information technology, and language studies.

The new non-commissioned officers to be recruited directly from college graduates this year will be around 2,000 more than last year, according to the circular.

Information about the recruitment can be obtained and applications can be submitted online.

