Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to usher in digital TV era

(Xinhua)    09:10, July 27, 2020

With China's terrestrial digital television network fully in place, wireless analog TV will be a thing of the past by the end of this year in the country, according to the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).

China will usher in the era of digital TV, marking a major progress in the country's basic public broadcasting services, the NRTA said.

Cable TV and direct-broadcasting satellite services have covered 210 million and 130 million households respectively, and the country boasts more than 5,000 TV stations with over 10,000 digital TV transmitters, according to the NRTA.

The NRTA vowed more efforts to ensure areas with extreme poverty have access to radio and TV signals.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York