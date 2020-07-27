Downpour leaves one dead, two missing in China's Chongqing

Downpour lashed southwest China's Chongqing Municipality since Saturday, leaving one dead and two missing, local flood control authorities said Sunday.

Heavy rainfall hit most parts of the city, affecting more than 95,000 residents. The maximum daily rainfall was 197.5 millimeters in Longshan Village in the Nanchuan District.

Rainwater swelled four small and medium-sized rivers above the warning level, triggered a landslide in the Wulong District and created a barrier lake. Emergency evacuation were organized for residents in downstream areas.

By 5 p.m. Sunday, about 2,727 people were evacuated. More than 300 houses collapsed. The direct economic loss amounted to 147.27 million yuan (about 21 million U.S. dollars).

Chongqing, the most populous city in China, is located on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Asia's longest.