Hong Kong reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported 128 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth straight day when the daily additional cases surpassed 100.

The newly-reported cases, including 103 local infections and 25 imported cases, brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong to 2,633.

- - - -

HANOI -- Vietnam on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19 infection, all of which were found in the community, bringing its total confirmed cases to 420, according to its Ministry of Health.

The three new cases are a 71-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man from central Vietnam's Da Nang, and a 17-year-old man from the central Quang Ngai province who has visited a Da Nang-based hospital to take care of his family member, according to the ministry.

- - - -

BANGKOK -- The Thai Immigration Bureau on Sunday issued an advisory saying that all foreigners with transit or tourist visas or visa on arrival, whose stay in Thailand was extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, must leave Thailand by Sept. 26.

The Thai cabinet recently approved the extension of stay until Sept. 26 for foreigners stranded in Thailand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

LISBON -- Portugal on Sunday reported 209 new COVID-19 infections, raising the tally to 50,164 cases, according to the Portuguese Director-General of Health.

One person died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,717 in the country.

- - - -

MINSK -- Belarus reported 130 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 67,132, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 333 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 60,425, the ministry added.

- - - -

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's tourism may be paralyzed if the tourism in the country's Bali resort island does not recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Indonesian minister said Sunday.

"Bali's recovery is important for the national and regional tourism," Suharso Monoarfa, minister of national development planning and head of the National Development Planning Agency, said in a virtual dialogue.

- - - -

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan on Sunday reported 689 new COVID-19 cases, taking its national tally to 32,813.

Among the new cases, 28 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 2,661, Ainura Akmatova, head of the public health care department of the country's health ministry, told a daily news briefing.

- - - -

KUWAIT CITY -- Kuwait on Sunday reported 464 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, taking the tally of infections to 63,773 and the death toll to 433, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 8,967 patients are receiving treatment, the statement added.

- - - -

MANILA -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 80,448 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,110 new cases on Sunday.

The death toll also increased to 1,932 after 39 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH said.

- - - -

BEIJING -- A total of 30 security guards have died in the line of duty across China since the COVID-19 epidemic, showed figures released on Friday at a promotion event of the security guard service sector.

China's epidemic prevention and control measures have had wide-ranging contributions from the sector, with the participation of millions of security guards in implementing daily epidemic control measures, guarding isolation facilities, medical observation and treatment sites, and maintaining epidemic control and security checkpoints.