A staff member feeds calves at a dairy cattle farm in Nansunzhuang Township, Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 25, 2020. Over 1,200 farming households in Fengnan District have seen their income increase by operating cattle farms that are more market-oriented. Currently, Fengnan District's dairy and beef cattle populations have reached 14,400 and 24,500 respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)