Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. move to close Chinese consulate "baseless aggression": Venezuelan FM

(Xinhua)    14:43, July 26, 2020

The U.S. decision to close the Chinese Consulate General in Houston is a "baseless aggression," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on social media Saturday to voice his support for China.

"The political, ideological, diplomatic, economic and media escalation of the U.S. government against the People's Republic of China constitutes a baseless aggression against a sovereign country," Arreaza said on his Twitter account.

"Crafting lies to attack China is part of (U.S. President Donald) Trump's electoral despair," Arreaza said.

On Tuesday, the United States abruptly demanded that China close its Consulate General in Houston, the first consulate set up by China in the United States after the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York