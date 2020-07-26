China to renew certificates for disabled servicemen, police

China will renew certificates for disabled servicemen, police, militiamen, reservists and others who were wounded while performing official duties, starting August 1, 2020, said the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The certificate holders can apply to local veterans affairs departments at the county level for new ones from August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, said the ministry, adding that the old certificates will be invalid starting August 1, 2021.

During the renewal period, both the old and new certificates are valid, the ministry noted.

The certificate holders are eligible to enjoy preferential treatment when travelling by public vehicles or visiting museums, art galleries, parks, places of interest and scenic spots, among others.