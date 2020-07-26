Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to renew certificates for disabled servicemen, police

(Xinhua)    14:25, July 26, 2020

China will renew certificates for disabled servicemen, police, militiamen, reservists and others who were wounded while performing official duties, starting August 1, 2020, said the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The certificate holders can apply to local veterans affairs departments at the county level for new ones from August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, said the ministry, adding that the old certificates will be invalid starting August 1, 2021.

During the renewal period, both the old and new certificates are valid, the ministry noted.

The certificate holders are eligible to enjoy preferential treatment when travelling by public vehicles or visiting museums, art galleries, parks, places of interest and scenic spots, among others.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York