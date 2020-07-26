U.S. aggressive attitude to China threatens world peace: scholars

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2015 shows the national flags of China (R) and the United States as well as the flag of Washington D.C. on the Constitution Avenue in Washington, capital of the United States.(Xinhua/Bao Dandan)

"We support China and the U.S. basing their relations on mutual dialogue and centering on the common issues which unite humanity," the scholars said in a statement, urging collective effort on addressing global challenges like climate change, the pandemic and the economic development.

International scholars said Saturday that aggressive statements and actions by the U.S. government towards China poses a threat to world peace and a potential new cold war on China is against the interests of humanity.

The comments came during a virtual meeting on the international campaign against a new Cold War on China, which gathered experts from a number of countries including the United States, China, Britain, India, Russia and Canada.

Jenny Clegg, senior lecturer in international studies of University of Central Lancashire, said China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships and its deterioration would pose significant threat to world peace.

John Ross, senior fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, listed the threat of war by the United States, including launching major wars in Iraq and Libya, taking the dangerous step of withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, and unilateral sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

"Of course, a threat of war with China itself would be an unimaginable catastrophe," he said.

Medea Benjamin, cofounder of Codepink, a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars, said it was concerning that the U.S. leaders claim a new Chinese aggression when the United States itself has military bases around the world.

"The U.S. needs to understand China is not our enemy. We call for cooperation with China," Benjamin said.

Magaret Kimberley, a columnist at Black Agenda Report, said the U.S. government made wrong accusations of China on issues relating to Xinjiang and controlling the coronavirus pandemic and its forced closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston violated international law.

Some experts attending the meeting issued a statement calling upon the U.S. side to step back from this threat of a Cold War and also from other dangerous threats to world peace it is engaged in.

They said the United States goes in a wrong direction by withdrawing from the INF Treaty and the Paris Agreement on climate change, and increasing disengagement from UN bodies.

"We support China and the U.S. basing their relations on mutual dialogue and centering on the common issues which unite humanity," the statement said, urging collective effort on addressing global challenges like climate change, the pandemic and the economic development.