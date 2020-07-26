China Unicom has 260 million 4G subscribers

China Unicom, one of the country's largest telecom operators, said in a monthly report that its 4G users reached 260 million in June, up 2.5 million from May.

The number of its fixed-line broadband subscribers saw a net increase of 335,000 to 85.88 million last month.

In the face of multiple challenges such as a highly saturated and competitive market and the novel coronavirus epidemic, the operator strengthened differentiated and internet-based operations, controlled costs and weeded out ineffective products and channels, according to the report.

The shares of the Shanghai-listed company went down 2.67 percent to end at 5.1 yuan (0.73 U.S. dollars) apiece Friday.