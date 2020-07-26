Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China Unicom has 260 million 4G subscribers

(Xinhua)    09:49, July 26, 2020

China Unicom, one of the country's largest telecom operators, said in a monthly report that its 4G users reached 260 million in June, up 2.5 million from May.

The number of its fixed-line broadband subscribers saw a net increase of 335,000 to 85.88 million last month.

In the face of multiple challenges such as a highly saturated and competitive market and the novel coronavirus epidemic, the operator strengthened differentiated and internet-based operations, controlled costs and weeded out ineffective products and channels, according to the report.

The shares of the Shanghai-listed company went down 2.67 percent to end at 5.1 yuan (0.73 U.S. dollars) apiece Friday. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York