Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Northeast China's ethnic minority families shake off poverty

(Xinhua)    14:13, July 25, 2020

Wang Haizhu (C), an inheritor of the fish-skin art of the Hezhe ethnic minority, guides an apprentice to make fish skin decorations in Bacha Village, Tongjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 21, 2020. Bacha Village, dominated by people of Hezhe ethnic minority, has led a way of poverty relief through developing economy suited to local conditions. All the 14 registered poor families have shaken off poverty. The per-capita disposable income of villagers has been raised to 22,150 yuan (about 3,168 US dollars) in 2019 from 16,102 yuan (about 2,303 US dollars) in 2015. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Haizhu, an inheritor of the fish-skin art of the Hezhe ethnic minority, shows a fish skin decoration in Bacha Village, Tongjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 21, 2020. Bacha Village, dominated by people of Hezhe ethnic minority, has led a way of poverty relief through developing economy suited to local conditions. All the 14 registered poor families have shaken off poverty. The per-capita disposable income of villagers has been raised to 22,150 yuan (about 3,168 US dollars) in 2019 from 16,102 yuan (about 2,303 US dollars) in 2015. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


【1】【2】【3】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York