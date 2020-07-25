Northeast China's ethnic minority families shake off poverty

Wang Haizhu (C), an inheritor of the fish-skin art of the Hezhe ethnic minority, guides an apprentice to make fish skin decorations in Bacha Village, Tongjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 21, 2020. Bacha Village, dominated by people of Hezhe ethnic minority, has led a way of poverty relief through developing economy suited to local conditions. All the 14 registered poor families have shaken off poverty. The per-capita disposable income of villagers has been raised to 22,150 yuan (about 3,168 US dollars) in 2019 from 16,102 yuan (about 2,303 US dollars) in 2015. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Haizhu, an inheritor of the fish-skin art of the Hezhe ethnic minority, shows a fish skin decoration in Bacha Village, Tongjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 21, 2020. Bacha Village, dominated by people of Hezhe ethnic minority, has led a way of poverty relief through developing economy suited to local conditions. All the 14 registered poor families have shaken off poverty. The per-capita disposable income of villagers has been raised to 22,150 yuan (about 3,168 US dollars) in 2019 from 16,102 yuan (about 2,303 US dollars) in 2015. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)