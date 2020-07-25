Chinese-built Lagos-Ibadan railway expected to be operational later this year: official

ABUJA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- An open day event was held by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), which is affiliated with China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), on Friday to brief international audiences on the progress of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project and the life of workers there from a 360-degree multifaceted perspective.

Themed "Working Together for Connected Future", the event was presented with vlog and cloud livestreaming.

Yakubu Adogie, an external liaison officer with the project, introduced it and guided international viewers on a virtual tour around the entrance hall and dispatch center of Lagos Railway Station.

As the first double-track standard gauge modern railway in West Africa, the 156-km railway starts from Lagos, the commercial hub and port city of Nigeria, and ends in the country's northeastern city of Ibadan. It is also the second leg of the much more ambitious Lagos-Kano Railway Modernization Project which once completed will form a more than 1,300 km long railway corridor across the country.

The first phase of the Lagos-Kano railway project is the 186 km Abuja to Kaduna railway, which has been in operation since 2016.

Adogie said the Lagos-Ibadan railway is expected to be put into operation this year. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities to less than two hours, easing traffic congestion, facilitating the transportation of commodities and promoting economic development of cities along the railway line.

He added the railway station of Lagos, which is designed to accommodate up to 6,000 passengers, will be the largest in West Africa.