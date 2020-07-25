Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 25, 2020
Uzbekistan imports oxygen concentrators, PCR test machines from China

(Xinhua)    11:37, July 25, 2020

TASHKENT, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Uzbekistan has purchased 1,300 oxygen concentrators, 20 PCR test machines and antiviral drugs from China to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, Uzbek state TV reported Friday.

Another delivery of the specialized medical equipment from China in the same volume is expected in the near future, the report added.

Earlier this week, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved a government proposal to extend a second lockdown beyond Aug. 1, and ordered the government to take immediate measures for the delivery of oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters.

Uzbekistan has registered 18,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, with 103 deaths and 10,149 recoveries.

