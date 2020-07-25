Foreign students take part in agricultural practice activities in Hebei

Zigani Saturnin (2nd R) and his schoolmates walk on the way to the experimental field at an agricultural experimental base in Quzhou County, north China's Hebei Province, July 23, 2020. Zigani Saturnin, a student from Burkina Faso, took part in agricultural practice activities at an agricultural experimental base with other 26 foreign students from China Agricultural University during this summer vacation, he hoped that he could apply the agricultural knowledge learned in China to practice while back to his country in the future. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)