From last year’s Extradition Bill incident to last year’s District Council election, the consistent goal of the US and other Western anti-China forces has been to disrupt Hong Kong by training their political puppets to seize governance power and influence the political trends of Hong Kong, and then contain China’s development.

Ahead of the 2020 Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) election, Benny Tai, a US puppet for years, coordinated illegal “primaries” and attempted to seize power through the election, paralyze the government and spread his “burn with us mentality” in Hong Kong.

This year’s LegCo election is now under the shadow of interference from the US and other Western anti-China forces.

Hong Kong belongs to China and it is not a pawn of anti-China forces. US puppets must not be allowed to have governance power in Hong Kong.