Major intl sporting events canceled in China

Alexander Zverev of Germany competes during the men's singles semifinal match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at 2019 ATP Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, in this Oct 12, 2019 file photo. [Photo/Xinhua]

Rolex Shanghai Masters and WTA Finals in Shenzhen together with all the 11 ATP and WTA's events scheduled in China this year have been canceled, according to announcements respectively issued by the ATP and WTA on Friday, the sport's two governing bodies.

The ATP said it canceling its four scheduled events in China for the rest of the year, including the prestigious Shanghai Masters and China Open in Beijing.

The WTA said that all seven tournaments that were scheduled in China on the WTA's 2020 provisional calendar will not be held.

Along with the Shanghai Rolex Masters, several other major international sports events in Shanghai will also not be held this year, Shanghai Juss Sports Development (Group) Co Ltd announced after joint research and discussion with related parties.

The events include Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour, World Snooker Shanghai Masters, Shanghai Diamond League.

The Chinese sports authority released its "plan of resuming sports events based on science and order" on July 9, announcing that China will not hold any international sporting events in 2020 apart from trial events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics considering the COVID-19 epidemic is still serious worldwide.