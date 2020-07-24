Palestine signs 10-mln-euro aid agreement with France

Palestine signed on Thursday a 10-million-euro aid agreement with France in support of health, water and energy sectors in the Palestinian territories.

The aid agreement was signed by Palestinian Minister of Finance Shukri Bishara, the French Consul General in Jerusalem Rene Troccaz and Director of the French Development Agency Catherine Bonnard, according to a press statement of the office of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye.

Hailing the French aid, Ishtaye said the relations between France and Palestine "are not only financial, but also political due to France's support of Palestine in the United Nations and the European Union."

"The agreement includes supporting the health ministry in buying medical supplies to combat coronavirus in Palestine as well as supporting water and energy projects," he added.

For his part, Troccaz said France stands on the side of the Palestinian people who live under hard circumstances, mainly in fighting the coronavirus, according to the press statement.

"France will continue supporting the Palestinians in various sectors, mainly alternative energy which is a priority in the plans of Palestinian development," said the French consul general.