Chinese-invested uranium miner in Namibia optimist about energy supply

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Rossing Uranium in Namibia is confident that it will continue to be a major supplier of energy to the world, and deliver value to stakeholders and shareholders for a significant number of years to come, an official said Wednesday.

Rossing Uranium managing director, Johan Coetzee said this when he delivered the miner's report to stakeholders for 2019 on Wednesday.

According to Coetzee, of Namibia's 11 percent primary production of uranium oxide worldwide, Rossing operations produced 3.9 percent.

"This is a significant achievement for both Rossing and Namibia," he added.

Despite the company going through many changes, and less-than-favorable operational circumstances, Coetzee said in 2019 they achieved a lot.

"2020 and the next few years will still be challenging, but with our new majority shareholder we are confident that we will build from a solid base, exploring various opportunities to remain a competitive supplier of uranium into the nuclear energy market," he added.

Currently, the mine, as a major employer and purchaser of goods and services, makes a significant annual contribution to economic development in Namibia.