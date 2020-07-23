Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
Chinese university builds world's longest 3D-printed bridge

(Xinhua)    10:42, July 23, 2020

A university in north China set a new world record for the longest 3D-printed bridge on Tuesday.

With a length of 28.1 meters, the concrete bridge is modeled on Zhaozhou Bridge, a 1,400-year-old stone arch structure in China's Hebei Province.

The longest 3D-printed bridge was certified by Guinness World Records on Tuesday.

About half the size of the Zhaozhou Bridge, the 3D-printed structure was created by a research team led by Professor Ma Guowei of the Hebei University of Technology.

It has been installed on one of the university's campuses.

The Zhaozhou Bridge, also known as Anji Bridge, stands over the Xiaohe River in Zhaoxian County, Hebei Province. It was built during the Sui Dynasty (581-618).

