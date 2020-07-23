Chinese embassy hands over medical supplies to Kenya to combat COVID-19

Kenya on Wednesday received a batch of anti-pandemic medical supplies from the Chinese government through the Organization of African First ladies for Development (OAFLAD) to help mothers and children combat COVID-19.

The Chinese embassy entrusted by China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, handed over various medical supplies to Angella Githere-Langat, Coordinator of Kenyan First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's Beyond Zero Initiative.

Githere-Langat received the Chinese donation at the organization's office in Nairobi on behalf of Margaret Kenyatta, who said the donation will go a long way in supporting her efforts in safeguarding women, children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups from the disease.

Zhao Xiyuan, Charge D'Affaires of the Chinese embassy in Kenya said the donation reflects Peng's care for the health and development of Kenyan women and children as well as the friendship between China and Kenya.

"In the face of COVID-19, China and Kenya have offered mutual support and fought shoulder to shoulder with each other. China shall always remember the invaluable support Kenya gave us at the height of our battle with the coronavirus," Zhao said in a statement issued after the ceremony in Nairobi.

"In return, when Kenya was struck by the virus, China was the first to rush in with assistance and has since stood firm with the Kenyan people," he said.

Zhao expressed optimism that through Beyond Zero, the donated medical supplies will play a positive role in helping Kenyan women, children, adolescents and other vulnerable groups in the fight against the pandemic.

Githere-Langat pointed out that the donation is a demonstration of China's friendship with Kenya and continued collaboration through the OAFLAD.

Beyond Zero is an initiative launched by Kenya's First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to improve maternal and child health in Kenya, and to reduce new HIV infections among children.