Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi calls for new achievements in China-Saudi Arabia ties

(Xinhua)    16:14, July 22, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he is ready to work with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to lead bilateral relations to new achievements in the new era for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

In a recent exchange of congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of China-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations.

Xi added that he stands ready to make concerted efforts with King Salman to take the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to better synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and further enrich the strategic significance of their countries' relationship.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York