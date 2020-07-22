China's progress on economic resumption

China is steadily reviving its economy as the country has kept COVID-19 under control. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the resumption of work and production:

-- Cinemas in most parts of the Chinese mainland reopened on Monday, ending months-long closures amid the COVID-19 epidemic, with tickets being sold like hotcakes and audiences bursting into cheers.

The China Film Administration, in a circular last week, allowed cinemas in low-risk areas to resume operation with effective epidemic prevention measures in place.

-- China's National Public Complaints and Proposals Administration (NPCPA) resumed its reception for public complaints on Tuesday after the service was closed last month due to the new COVID-19 cases in the capital city.

The decision was made as Beijing lowered its COVID-19 emergency response from level II to III starting from Monday, according to a statement on the website of the NPCPA.

Visitors should maintain social distance, wear masks properly, and comply with temperature and health information checks when visiting the NPCPA, said the statement.

-- The National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will reopen for public visits from Tuesday as the epidemic situation eases in Beijing.

The center will be open with limited tourist capacity between Tuesday and Sunday, according to a notice made public on Monday. Visitors can make real-name reservations in advance via NCPA's official website or WeChat account.

-- China's Nasdaq-style sci-tech innovation board, also known as the STAR market, saw a rapid expansion of listed companies in scientific and technological sectors including semiconductors and intelligent manufacturing, Economic Information Daily reported Monday.

Since the board started trading on July 22 last year, the STAR market has raised over 200 billion yuan (about 28.6 billion U.S. dollars) for 130 listed enterprises with a total market value of more than 2.42 trillion yuan.

The STAR-listed companies mainly focused on the new generation of the information technology industry, high-end equipment manufacturing and bio-pharmaceutical industry, said the newspaper, citing data from financial information provider Wind Info.