More than 500 inmates in U.S. Texas prison test positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    13:55, July 22, 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at a federal medical prison in the southern U.S. state of Texas surged to 510 on Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons said.

More than 500 women have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Federal Medical Center-Carswell in Fort Worth, the fifth largest city in Texas, said the bureau.

Three weeks ago, the jail reported only three COVID-19 cases. Its first virus-related death occurred in April, and the second on July 12.

Local media reported that the prison holds female prisoners with medical and mental health problems, and currently houses around 1,357 people.

