China has over 36,000 immovable relics recording revolutionary history

(Xinhua)    13:50, July 22, 2020

China has more than 36,000 immovable relics and 1 million pieces of mementos recording its revolutionary history, according to China's National Cultural Heritage Administration.

The figures were released by the administration after it sorted the historical relics of this period for better protection, according to Liu Yuzhu, head of the administration.

The number of museums featuring the revolutionary history of modern China has surpassed 1,000, Liu said.

China's devotion to protecting such relics has propelled the popularity of revolution-themed sites as tourist destinations over recent years, particularly among young Chinese, Liu said.

In 2019, some 700 million visits were made to these destinations, generating tourism revenue of 480 billion yuan (about 68.71 billion U.S. dollars) in total.

