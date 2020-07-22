China's Urumqi conducts citywide COVID-19 tests

Medical workers collect swab samples for residents at Tianshan District in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 20, 2020. Urumqi is carrying out free nucleic acid tests for all residents and people who are visiting the city, in a bid to screen for novel coronavirus infections and reduce the risk of the epidemic spread. Nearly 2,000 medical workers, distributed in residential communities, are conducting nucleic acid tests for residents in Urumqi. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

URUMQI, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is carrying out free nucleic acid tests for all residents and people who are visiting the city, in a bid to screen for novel coronavirus infections and reduce the risk of the epidemic spread.

Nearly 2,000 medical workers, distributed in residential communities, are conducting nucleic acid tests for residents in Urumqi.

The tests are voluntary and free, and city visitors will be provided with free food, accommodation and shuttle services to have tests conducted, said the municipal epidemic prevention headquarters.

According to the epidemic risk level of the city, nucleic acid testing will first cover key areas and key populations, and the testing scope will be gradually expanded, said Zhang Wei, director of the municipal health commission.

By July 19, Urumqi had completed nucleic acid tests on people under medical observation and other key populations, said Zhang.

On July 20, at Qixiang Community in Tianshan District, Urumqi, inspector Qi Xiaochen patiently guided a 7-year-old girl to receive a nucleic acid test in the persistent heat of summer.

"The inspectors work for hours a day to conduct tests on us. They work really hard," said Zhao Yuxia, a 75-year-old resident. "Conducting nucleic acid testing is not only a responsible measure for yourself but also for others."

Xinjiang reported eight new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, including seven in Urumqi. The region also registered five new asymptomatic cases, all in Urumqi, on Monday.

Between July 15 to 20, Xinjiang reported a total of 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases. By Monday, 3,119 people were still under medical observation.