Int'l education event Virtual Educa opens in Lisbon amid pandemic

The "Virtual Educa Connect 2020", an international platform focusing on innovation in education, started in Lisbon on Tuesday online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bringing together educators from all over the world, the three-day meeting will focus this year on showing the technologies and methods that will be available to educators after the end of social isolation imposed due to the novel coronavirus.

"This is going to be the summit of the worldwide educational 'reset': virtual education is now part of the daily lives of 1,500 million students worldwide," said Portuguese Adelino Sousa, executive director of Virtual Educa.

According to the event organizer, Jianli Jiao, professor and director of Future Education Research Center, South China Normal University, will attend the event and describe how China is dealing with the COVID-19 restrictions.

Professor Fernando Reimers, director of the International Educational Policy Program at Harvard University, will talk about how the pandemic is "widening disparities" and the search for "educational opportunities within nations."

Besides lectures, seminars, discussions and conferences, the event offers "virtual stands" where startups and technology companies will present to the international market new equipment, educational software, social and instant communication apps, teaching platforms, and virtual libraries, among others.

"According to UNESCO, the physical closure of schools and educational structures due to COVID-19 has affected more than 70 percent of the world's students. It is essential to exchange ideas and establish new educational normality so that their future is not compromised," noted Sousa.