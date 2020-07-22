Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China, France vow to strengthen cooperation

(Xinhua)    09:10, July 22, 2020

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday co-chaired the seventh China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue held via video link, pledging to strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and boost ties.

China hopes that the two sides will successfully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and push forward the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership, said Hu.

He said that China is willing to work with France to further strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation, consolidate cooperation in nuclear energy, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and other major projects. He also mentioned expanding cooperation in fields including agriculture, science and technology, and finance, as well as deepening trade and investment cooperation with France to create a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory environment for enterprises on both sides.

The two sides should enhance communication and coordination in international institutions and multilateral platforms, jointly safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system, push for the improvement of global economic governance, actively deal with global challenges, and promote a stable recovery of the world economy, Hu said.

For his part, Le Maire said France attaches great importance to developing high-quality French-Chinese relations and that the two countries should join hands to strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

France is ready to work with China to deepen cooperation in traditional fields, tap cooperation potential in emerging fields, and promote bilateral cooperation to achieve more results, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York