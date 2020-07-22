China, France vow to strengthen cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday co-chaired the seventh China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue held via video link, pledging to strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and boost ties.

China hopes that the two sides will successfully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and push forward the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership, said Hu.

He said that China is willing to work with France to further strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation, consolidate cooperation in nuclear energy, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and other major projects. He also mentioned expanding cooperation in fields including agriculture, science and technology, and finance, as well as deepening trade and investment cooperation with France to create a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory environment for enterprises on both sides.

The two sides should enhance communication and coordination in international institutions and multilateral platforms, jointly safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system, push for the improvement of global economic governance, actively deal with global challenges, and promote a stable recovery of the world economy, Hu said.

For his part, Le Maire said France attaches great importance to developing high-quality French-Chinese relations and that the two countries should join hands to strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

France is ready to work with China to deepen cooperation in traditional fields, tap cooperation potential in emerging fields, and promote bilateral cooperation to achieve more results, he said.