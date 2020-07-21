Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
BRICS bank lends 1 bln USD loan to Brazil to mitigate COVID-19 impact

(Xinhua)    13:21, July 21, 2020

The New Development Bank (NDB) will lend Brazil 1 billion U.S. dollars to neutralize the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing total loans to Brazil to 4 billion dollars, the institution said on Monday.

The funds will be given to the Brazilian government's emergency aid payment program, designed to help millions of low-income people.

"NDB financing is an important tool for the Brazilian government to ensure a robust fiscal response to fight the pandemic and allow priority investments to be made, thus supporting the economic recovery," the NDB said in a statement.

The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the five countries and other emerging economies and developing countries.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

