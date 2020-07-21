Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
UK chain retailer Marks & Spencer to cut 950 jobs

(Xinhua)    09:42, July 21, 2020

British high street retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S) has planned to cut 950 jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm said Monday.

"The proposed changes would affect 950 roles across central support functions in field and central operations and property and store management," said the company in a statement.

"Our priority now is to support all those affected through the consultation process and beyond," said Sacha Berendji, director of retail, operations and property at M&S.

The firm predicted that the aftershocks of the pandemic will "endure for the next year and beyond" and while some consumer habits will return to normal, others have been changed forever.

"The trend towards digital has been accelerated and changes to the shape of the high street have been brought forward," said M&S, aiming to operate as a "more digitally focused business".

The announcement came after a couple of job-cut plans occurred recently in high street chains, including John Lewis and Boots, etc, as a result of the hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

