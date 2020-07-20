At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting incident Sunday in Washington, D.C., police said.

The shooting occurred at 14th Street and Spring Road in the northeast part of the district, D.C. Police Chief Chief Peter Newsham said at a press briefing, adding that three men -- two with "long guns" and one with a pistol -- opened fire on a group of people in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

Altogether nine people -- eight men and one woman -- were sent to hospital as a result of the shooting, according to Newsham. Among them, one was pronounced dead at the hospital, two were in serious conditions, and the rest sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation has been carried out on scene, D.C. Police Department said in a tweet.

At least 23 people have been killed in violent incidents in Washington, D.C. since July 1, according to The Washington Post. "We've got to hold gun offenders accountable," Newsham said.