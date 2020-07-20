Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Newly published book reveals secrets of Chinese governance

(People's Daily Online)    09:24, July 20, 2020

A three-volume book revealing the secrets of Chinese governance over the past 70 years was recently published by People’s Daily Press.

The book answers questions on what China has been through, the reasons behind its decision-making, why the Communist Party of China has been capable of leading the country to where it is today, and the source of the confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The book was compiled by People’s Daily Online to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. It consists of 70 reports written by more than 300 editors and correspondents from People’s Daily Online between Sept.2 and Nov.25, 2019.

The reports, covering topics such as politics, economy, culture, society, and ecology, demonstrate the remarkable advantages and fruitful results of the practice of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and national governance.

The reports brought together facts and data analysis, as well as different methods of reporting, such as pictures, audio and video to convey more insight and knowledge to readers. In addition, a QR code is attached to each report, enabling users to learn more about the story through scanning the code and watching the video.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

