Worldwide COVID-19 cases top 14 mln: WHO

(Xinhua)    09:10, July 20, 2020

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has passed 14 million globally as of Sunday morning, the World Health Organization's dashboard showed.

The WHO has received reports of 14,007,791 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 597,105 deaths as of 10:35 a.m. CEST (0835 GMT) Sunday.

A record high of 259,848 cases were registered on Satuday, according to the organization's daily situation update.

The United States reported the largest single-day rise of 71,484 confirmed cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,544,143.

Brazil and India remain the world's second and third most affected countries after the United States.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

