Chinese export insurance company maintains steady business growth in H1

China's only policy-oriented insurer specializing in export credit insurance reported steady business growth in the first half of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation, also known as SINOSURE, had served over 126,000 clients, increasing 21.1 percent year on year in the first six months.

During the January-June period, the company had underwritten over 324.6 billion U.S. dollars worth of insured businesses.

Of the total, the insurer offered about 266.9 billion dollars of short-term export credit insurance and 176.5 billion yuan (about 25.2 billion dollars) of export credit insurance for domestic trade, up 5.2 percent and 20.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first six months, it had served more than 96,000 small and micro firms, underwriting over 43.2 billion dollars worth of insured businesses, the company said.