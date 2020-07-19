Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 19, 2020
5.4-magnitude quake hits South Indian Ocean

(Xinhua)    14:48, July 19, 2020

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted South Indian Ocean at 02:15:12 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 8.68 km, was initially determined to be at 10.9052 degrees south latitude and 93.815 degrees east longitude.

