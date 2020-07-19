Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's bank wealth management products total 23.4 trln yuan at end of 2019

(Xinhua)    14:39, July 19, 2020

China's banking system had a total of 23.4 trillion yuan (3.34 trillion U.S. dollars) of outstanding non-guaranteed wealth management products (WMPs) at the end of 2019, up 6.15 percent from one year earlier.

Some 22.33 trillion yuan, or 95.43 percent of the total, were publicly offered WMPs, while the remaining were privately offered products, according to a report jointly issued by the China Banking Wealth Management Registration and Depository Center and China Banking Association.

The report said the country's bank wealth management business has maintained overall stable operation, and the outstanding amount of WMPs has continued to expand steadily.

Amid efforts to fend off systemic financial risks, the country tightened regulations of financial institutions' wealth management and asset management businesses, unveiling rules addressing issues such as implicit guarantees by banks on WMPs.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York