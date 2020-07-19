Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 19, 2020
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 600,000: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    11:02, July 19, 2020

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 600,000 on Saturday, reaching 600,435 as of 7:34 p.m. local time (2334 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 14,210,040, according to the CSSE.

The global death toll briefly topped 600,000 Friday night local time on the CSSE tally, but was then fixed to below the mark earlier Saturday.

