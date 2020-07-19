17 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

The National Health Commission said Sunday that 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday.

There were 251 patients still being treated, including three in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,775 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 83,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.