China's Y-9 medical aircraft completes maiden mission

(Xinhua)    14:29, July 18, 2020

CHENGDU, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese air force's Y-9 medical aircraft has completed its maiden transfer mission this week, according to military sources.

A Y-9 plane refitted for medical transfer purpose flew a sick serviceperson surnamed Zhang from a plateau area to a major city in northwest China. The trip lasted about 4.5 hours. Zhang was injured during a training session, and his conditions deteriorated in a local hospital, the sources said.

Equipped with advanced facilities, the Y-9 medical aircraft can perform difficult medical transfers and enables medical workers to provide in-flight emergency treatment.

It was displayed in public for the first time during a grand military parade in Beijing marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China last year.

